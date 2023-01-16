Man accused of killing two daughters in Kisii fit for trial

A man who allegedly killed his two children at Kiobegi village in Bobasi constituency, Kisii County, is mentally fit to stand trial, a psychiatrist report states.

Mr Nelson Ontita will now face trial for murdering his children aged 10 months and two years.



Police carry away bodies of two children found murdered and their bodies dumped in a maize farm in Kiobegi, Nyamache in Kisii. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

This comes as a postmortem report by Dr Naomi Ariaga at Nyamache Sub-county hospital indicated that the cause of death for the two children was head injury due to sharp force trauma.

The two reports came ahead of the children’s burial later today.

The suspect had been left to take care of the victims by his wife as she went to tend to other chores.



The children’s bodies were found in a maize plantation by their mother who raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the husband.



HWen he appeared in court, the prosecution made an application to have him held while psychological assessment was conducted to determine if he was fit for trail.



The prosecutor-Mr Ian Mukusi told court that investigating officers needed 14 days to hold the suspect pending completion of investigations.

The case will be heard in court on January 23, 2023.



Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man from Igonga village in Bonchari who allegedly stabbed his step son to death will be detained at Gesonso Police Station for seven days, a Kisii Court has ordered.



Mr Sebastian Matundura was arraigned on Wednesday last week after he surrendered himself to police on January 9, 2023.



The suspect allegedly fought with his 31-year-old son after they disagreed over an unknown issue.



“I plead with the court to allow the suspect to be held for seven days pending completion of investigations, recording of witness statements, conducting postmortem and finding weapons used to commit the atrocity,” the prosecution told the court.



The prosecution team led by Mr Job Mwati said that the seven days will also be used to take the accused person for mental assessment.