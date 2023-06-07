Three teachers suspended after chaotic drunk and disorderly show at school 

Three high school teachers in Nandi County have been interdicted for being drunk and disorderly after they stormed their school kitchen and ate food meant for board members.

The teachers at Lelmokwo High School in Nandi Central also stormed the principal's office, grabbed bananas, packets of milk and bottles of soda as they shouted, "Serikali ni yetu (the government is ours).”

The three, who broke into war songs during the chaotic show, demanded the removal of the school's principal, Mr Mathew Korir, saying he was an outsider and not welcome in the school community.

Mr Korir has since been transferred to another school, while the teachers who caused the drama have been suspended by the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) pending investigations.

The three were handed their letters of interdiction by the TSC's deputy district director, Mr W O Mosigisi, after an official complaint was lodged by the school's management.

They were found to have breached the TSC code of conduct by their unruly behaviour in front of the school's 1,600 students.

The teachers were accused of throwing a teacher out of the classroom as he was going through a lesson.

The three teachers reportedly claimed that they were well connected to certain well-placed individuals in the government and that no authority could dare discipline them.

Watched in disbelief

At the time of the incident, a board meeting was taking place in the institution's hall and members watched in disbelief as the three broke into war songs.

They shouted that the board should transfer the principal to his Kericho County.

The school is sponsored by the African Inland Church (AIC).

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), led by branch secretary Paul Rotich, rejected the interdiction, saying its three members should have been heard first.

"They should have been heard before they were interdicted because they may have had real problems in the school," Mr Rotich said.

He demanded the unconditional reinstatement of the three teachers by TSC.

An official of the school's Parents Teachers Association (PTA), who is also a parent and an AIC member, Mr Paul Keino, welcomed the TSC's action, saying President William Ruto's name should not be used to intimidate and harass anyone, especially teachers.

"Teachers are professionals and can work anywhere and will not accept drunkards wreaking havoc in the name of Nandi people," he said.

He continued: "Lelmokwo is a big school with a rich history and we appeal to the government to deal decisively with troublemakers. As parents, we want harmony and results in our school.

The three teachers are expected to submit a written defence within 21 days and report to the nearest TSC office once a month.

In the meantime, they have been asked to leave the school premises until their case is heard and decided by the commission.