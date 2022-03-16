Residents arrest officer who abandoned KCSE duties for chang'aa dealers

Handcuffs
Handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Tom Matoke

There was drama in Nandi North sub-county on Tuesday when civilians ganged up to arrest an AP officer who abandoned guarding a KCSE examination centre to chase chang'aa dealers in a nearby village.

