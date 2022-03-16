Residents arrest officer who abandoned KCSE duties for chang'aa dealers

There was drama in Nandi North sub-county on Tuesday when civilians ganged up to arrest an AP officer who abandoned guarding a KCSE examination centre to chase chang'aa dealers in a nearby village.

The officer had been assigned to provide security at Koiban Secondary School where Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates are sitting their national exam, but he abandoned it and headed to a nearby Kimngoror village to conduct a raid on chang'aa dealers.

Police officers have always been accused of collecting bribes from illicit brew dealers.

Irate villagers and parents in the local village got wind of the policeman's actions and immediately confronted him. He was locked up in a house before the area chief was summoned.

The chief alerted senior officers at Chepterwai Police Station who arrived to pick him up.

Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi said the officer is in police custody.

"The officers disarmed their colleague before taking him away. They also immediately assigned a replacement at the school," he told Nation.

The County Commissioner lauded villagers and parents for acting swiftly to inform the senior officers about the incident.

Mr Shambi said it was wrong for the policeman to abandon his KCSE guarding assignment and going for a chang'aa suspects in the village.

It is still not clear what action will be taken against the officer.