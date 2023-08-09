Kosgey siblings' Sh700m estate dispute far from over

A three-decade property succession dispute involving the family of former influential Kanu era minister Henry Kosgey is far from over after some of his siblings failed to agree on how their father’s wealth should be distributed.

The 29 Kosgey siblings have failed to settle the dispute over a Sh700 million estate outside the court as earlier proposed.

An Eldoret court heard on Wednesday that some of the Kosgey siblings are yet to agree on how to share the multi-million property left behind by their late father - Mzee Kosgey arap Moita.

Also read: Kosgey siblings seek out of court settlement in Sh700m estate sharing dispute

The deceased was married to five wives and 29 children, who include the former minister for Eucation and former long-serving Tinderet MP.

Cornelius Bungei and Reuben Kosgey are listed as administrators of the multi-million-shilling wealth.

Their father left a vast estate, including bank deposits, and several acres of prime land under maize and tea plantations in Nandi, Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru counties.

When the matter came up before the High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi, lawyers Katwa Kigen and Isaac Sambu asked for more time to enable the feuding siblings to agree on how to share the property of their late father.

The late Moita had more than 3,000 shares in the multi-billion shillings Kibore Tea Company Limited in Nandi Hills, which has also been at the centre of an inheritance feud among his children.

According to lawyers Kigen and Sambu, the children of three widows, among them the former minister, have agreed on how to share the estate left behind by their late father while the children of the two widows are yet to unite and agree on how the wealth should be distributed.

More time

“Your lordship, we pray that you grant us more time to allow the children of the two widows to agree and come up with a formula for the distribution of their late father’s estate. We are making good progress in so far as the contentious issues on the sharing of the estate are concerned,” assured lawyer Kigen.

Lawyer Samba concurred with the sentiment, saying the children of the two widows have expressed goodwill and willingness to sort out a few issues’ that are scuttling the distribution of their late father’s wealth.

“Your lordship, our clients are ready and willing to sit down and agree on how to share the estate left behind by their departed father and come back to court with a final report for adoption and signing,” said lawyer Sambu.

In his ruling, the judge directed the children of the two widows to meet and agree on how to share the estate of their late father devoid of any division if they expect to remain united as a family.