Kapsabet Girls alumni plan Sh70 million dormitory

Kapsabet Girls High School alumni have launched an ambitious plan to construct a Sh70 million, 600-bed dormitory for the school located in Nandi County.

This is meant to address a shortage of accommodation caused by higher enrolment because of the government’s policy of 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools.

Some of the former students, speaking in Eldoret on Thursday, said the school’s facilities are overstretched.

The group, led by Hellen Yego, appealed to alumni, including Court of Appeal Judge Fatuma Sichale, to embrace the call to support the school through a series of fundraisers.

“With the support of high-profile individuals, including Justice Fatuma Sichale, we hope to raise the money and see the girls comfortably accommodated,” said Ms Yego.

Kapsabet Girls High School Administration Block. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

‘Road to Sh70 million’

The former students have embarked on several activities to raise money through an initiative called ‘Road to Sh70 million’.

The events include walks, an alumni homecoming and a dinner dance.

The 100 percent transition policy has strained accommodation at other public schools across the country.

Ms Yego, a prominent cereal farmer in the North Rift, said they have brought on board about 1,000 former students for the project.

“As alumni of Kapsabet Girls High School, we decided to come up with this idea to raise money for the construction of a 600-bed capacity dormitory to address the challenge of accommodation that the school is grappling with due to the 100 per cent transition [policy],” she said.

Bright students

Besides the dormitory plan, Ms Yego said, they have also been raising money to settle fees for the school’s bright students who are from needy backgrounds.

“We have come up with a kitty with the funds that we raise going to bail out bright students from poor family backgrounds who are admitted to the school,” she said.