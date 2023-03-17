Ex-headteacher charged with murdering his wife on Valentine’s Day

A retired primary school headteacher in Nandi county was on Thursday charged with murdering his wife on Valentine's Day.

Mr Zakaria Ngasura, 65, appeared before Justice Joseph Karanja at the Kapsabet High Court and was charged with killing his wife Rose Cherono Ngasura on February 14, 2023, at their home in Kiprambu village, Chepkumia ward, Nandi county.

The former teacher, through his lawyer Charles Sagasi, denied the charges and the court directed that he be remanded at the Eldoret GK Prison in Uasin Gishu county.

The state has lined up 16 witnesses to testify in the murder case facing the former school head who has been in custody for the past two weeks.

Hostile

State Counsel Juliet Asiyo from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) opposed an application by the accused to be released on bail, citing his safety.

Ms Asiyo said the family’s Kiprambu village was still in a rage following the murder, and the accused was likely to be attacked by the hostile community.

“The accused person should not be granted bail since tension and hostility are still high in the village where the murder took place. He should remain in custody for his safety," Ms Asiyo told the court.

She also told Justice Karanja that the suspect was likely to interfere with witnesses, some of whom are close family members.

Justice Karanja rejected the application for bail and directed that Mr Ngasura be remanded at the prison pending the hearing on April 12.