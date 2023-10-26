Woman in shock after mother blows Sh400,000 savings earned in Saudi Arabia

Jane Waithera, a 33-year-old mother of one, is still coming to terms with feelings of betrayal.

A devastated Waithera tells Mtaa Wangu how she recently arrived in Kenya from Saudi Arabia only to discover that her mother had squandered the Sh400,000 she had entrusted to her.

"I am a Standard Seven dropout and could not continue with my studies due to the abuse I received from my stepfather," she begins.

According to Ms Waithera, she learnt about the opportunity in Saudi Arabia through a friend who introduced her to an agent in 2019.