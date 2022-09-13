Woman found murdered at a construction site in Bahati

Police in Bahati, Nakuru County, are investigating the murder of a woman whose naked body was found outside a house under construction in JC village.

Nakuru North sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Wesley Langat said the area chief had alerted police about the body.

Officers went to the scene and established that the body was of a middle-aged woman who resided in the area.

He said locals identified the woman as Elizabeth Kiragu, 56.

The body had physical injuries on the face, head and shoulders suspected to have been caused by a blunt object.

Nakuru North Sub-County Director of criminal investigation boss Wesley Langat during a press briefing in his office after a body of a middle-aged woman was found in a house under construction in JB village Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

The deceased woman’s sister, Ms Magrate Nyambura, positively identified the body.

Mr Langat said Ms Nyambura disclosed that her sister was of unsound mind and drank excessively. She had failed to return home that night and a search was launched.

“We have commenced our investigations to establish the motive behind the killing. We will work till we bring the suspects to book … We are yet to conduct a postmortem to ascertain if she was raped before being killed,” he added.

Ms Faith Kiragu, who was trying to come to terms with her sister's death, said she last saw her at 5pm on Saturday when she left home without disclosing where she was going.

The two lived together and Ms Kiragu said this was not the first time her sister had failed to return home. She thought her sister had gone to the home of one of their relatives in Bahati.

When she inquired, she was told her sister had not been seen at any of the relatives’ homes, prompting the search.

Ms Kiragu said that she was shocked to learn that her body had been spotted lying 800 metres from their home.

She said her sister left three children and one grandchild.

"She sometimes went missing … but she usually returned home. Maybe she was attacked while coming back home. We pray that her killers will be arrested for the family to get justice," she said amid tears

Prisicilla Mugure, a resident, said she was told by her neighbour that the body of a woman had been spotted 100 metres from her house.

Scene where the woman's body was found in Bahati, Nakuru Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

She said that when she viewed the body, she was shocked to learn that it was of a person well known to her. She informed the local chief, who called the authorities to pick it up.

She said robbers hide in a nearby maize plantation and attack people, stealing from them and their homes.

“Since the Hodihodi incident, insecurity has gone up. Some people even sell bhang in broad daylight,” Ms Mugure said.