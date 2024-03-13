Number plates

Unemployed graduates forge success from street-side digital number plate business

Sharon Kipkurgat (left) and Shannel Kibet fix a number plate on a vehicle outside the NTSA offices in Nakuru on March 11, 2024.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Purity Kinuthia

What you need to know:

  • Under the scorching sun, competition is fierce and survival is for the fittest.
  • Upon spotting an approaching vehicle, they rush to bid for the opportunity.

