UDA barred from submitting Gilgil MP Martha Wangari's name to IEBC

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari’s fight to defend her seat under the United Democratic Alliance party is not over, after her nomination was put on hold.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has restrained the UDA from submitting Ms Wangari's name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. This followed the decision of her main rival, Mr Steve Gatimu, to challenge the outcome of the primaries.

Mr Gatimu, in his petition filed under a certificate of urgency, sought to have Ms Wangari's nomination annulled and fresh voting conducted.

The petitioner, who is a Nakuru County Assembly deputy clerk, argued that the nominations were marred by massive irregularities and election malpractices. He claimed voting was not free and fair and urged the tribunal to declare it illegal, null and void.

Ms Wangari was declared winner with 9,845 votes against Mr Gatimu’s 6,805. But Mr Gatimu cried foul over the outcome, lamenting what he termed a shambolic process.

He claimed his agents were denied access to polling centres and that the total number of votes cast exceeded the turnout.

Mr Gatimu also alleged that the complaints he had raised on the eve of the nominations were never addressed. They included claims that polling officials were allies of the incumbent.

The tribunal certified his application as urgent and restrained the party from presenting Ms Wangari’s name to the IEBC.