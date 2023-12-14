Police officer suspected of killing woman in Nakuru bar detained for 7 days

A police officer who allegedly shot dead one person and injured three others will remain in police custody for seven days while investigators complete their probe into the incident.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa ordered that Nicholas Musyoka be remanded in custody at Kaptembwo Police Station pending the conclusion of investigations.

The police, through a miscellaneous application filed in court, sought permission to keep Mr Musyoka in custody for more days to complete their investigations.

Police Constable David Kariuki, the investigating officer in the case, said police were investigating charges of murder against Mr Musyoka.

Musyoka, who is attached to Nakuru Central Police Station, allegedly shot and killed Ms Ann Maina at Lorita's Liquor House, commonly known as Vegas Club, on the night of December 13, 2023.

During the incident on Wednesday night, the officer is said to have had an argument with the bartender over a Sh13,000 bill before a confrontation ensued, resulting in the officer drawing his pistol and fatally wounding the bartender.

"He shot several times and seriously injured three others at the bar. The three are recuperating at Nakuru Level Five Hospital with multiple gunshot injuries.

Mr Kariuki, while defending the application, said Mr Musyoka's life would be in danger if he is released from their custody, adding that the suspect is a flight risk and may interfere with or prejudice investigations as he is a police officer.

The court heard that the recovered firearm, ammunition and spent cartridges have yet to be sent to the ballistic expert for analysis.

He further submits that the victims were yet to record their statements since they are still in critical condition in hospital.





"The post-mortem is yet to be conducted and the CCTV footage of the scene must be retrieved and forwarded to the imaging department," Mr Kariuki added.

"I request this honourable court to grant me an order to continue holding the suspect for 21 days to complete investigations," Mr Kariuki said.

But the suspect, through his lawyer David Mongeri, opposed the application, saying it violated his rights.

Mr Mongeri argued that there was nothing the investigating officer wanted to investigate that would require that much time and that the police had not demonstrated how his client would interfere with the investigations if released.

21 days is too long, because the police have not shown what they want to investigate. They have been holding him since yesterday (Wednesday) and should have conducted the investigations they wanted.

"The court grants the investigating officer seven days to complete his investigations. The case will be mentioned on 21 December for plea taking," the magistrate ordered.