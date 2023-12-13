Nakuru police officer arrested over fatal shooting of woman

Police in Nakuru are holding a fellow officer accused of shooting indiscriminately at a club in Nakuru City in the wee hours of Wednesday, killing a woman on the spot.

The officer attached to Nakuru Central Police Station also injured three revellers in the incident that took place at the Vegas Club in Nakuru City.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi told Nation. Africa that the 2am incident occurred after a dispute over a bill.

Mr Ndanyi said the three were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

"Preliminary investigations show that the police officer opened fire indiscriminately following a dispute over a bill in the 2am incident. One of the injured is in critical condition while the other two are stable," said Mr Ndanyi.

A spent bullet cartridge at the entertainment joint in Nakuru County where a police officer shot dead and injured three others on Wednesday morning. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"The officer picked a quarrel with the bartender over a bill before he brandished his gun and started shooting people indiscriminately. Unfortunately, we lost a 30-year-old woman, while three others were injured in the incident," the police boss added.

Those who sustained gunshot wounds include Mr Benjamin Kote, 27, who was shot in the lower left chest, Mr Edwin Apungana, 33, with two gunshot wounds in the upper abdomen and Ms Laura Kwasira, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds in the pelvis, abdomen and chest.

The body of the deceased is at Kwa Jack's mortuary in Nakuru City awaiting a post-mortem.

The officer, who was arrested and disarmed shortly after the incident, is being held in an isolation cell at Nakuru's Kaptembwa police station.

He will be charged in court once investigations into the incident have been completed.

A Jericho pistol serial number KP 41311933 with two rounds of 9mm ammunition believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered. Six spent cartridges were also recovered.

It is not yet clear why the officer, who was not on duty, had a weapon.