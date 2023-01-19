Police arrest 8 in Njoro over banned polythene paper bags

Eight people were on Wednesday evening arrested in Njoro, Nakuru County, after they were found in possession of banned single-use plastic bags (polythenes).

This followed a crackdown conducted by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on markets, supermarkets, shops and butcheries in Njoro sub county.

Nema director of enforcement Salome Macua said the crackdown was prompted after it emerged that the region was notorious for the use of the banned flimsy paper bags.

She said the authority was tipped off by members of the public over the return of the bags in the market.

Ms Macua said the traders are usually supplied with the flimsy paper bags by individuals who operate in secrecy.

“We know there are people who have been supplying these bags but I want to warn the traders against the use of the bags which were banned for their harmful effects. We shall keep arresting the traders until they stop purchasing the papers from the suppliers,” said Ms Macua.

Among those arrested are traders at Njoro market, shopkeepers in Njoro town as well as in other centres such as Jowatho and Huruma.

The suspects were detained at the Njoro police station awaiting to be arraigned in court.

The ban on the single use plastic bags that was affected in 2017 is still in force.

The government introduced the ban in bid to curb the dangerous effects to the human health and environment.

The Environment Management and Coordination act, provides for a fine of Sh2 million or a jail term not exceeding six months for anyone convicted for the offence.

The crackdown she said will continue in other counties.