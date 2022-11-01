Ngunjiri withdraws petition challenging the election Njoki as Bahati MP

Former Bahati MP Onesimus Kimani Ngunjiri has withdrawn a case challenging his loss in the August 9 elections.

Mr Ngunjiri, who lost his seat to Ms Irene Njoki, told a Nakuru court that he was not interested in pursuing the case, citing the interests of Bahati residents.

He claimed he wanted to allow the MP to carry out her legislative mandate for the benefit of Bahati residents.

Mr Ngunjiri said he wanted to move on with his life peacefully without the stress of pursuing the petition, which he said was cumbersome and draining.

"Having served for 10 years, it is time to let go and pursue other goals as well as have a peaceful time in my golden years. I have to let the development of Bahati constituency continue without interruption," Mr Ngunjiri said.

The former lawmaker, who vied under the United Democratic Alliance party, received 26,809 votes to Ms Njoki’s 34,308. Ms Njoki ran on a Jubilee ticket.

Massive irregularities claims

When Mr Ngunjiri filed his petition, he claimed that the election was marred by massive irregularities and illegalities and wanted the results nullified.

He wanted the court to declare that Ms Njoki was not validly elected.

His application to withdraw the case was welcomed by Ms Njoki and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the two respondents in the matter, who raised no objections to it.

But they want the court to order Mr Ngunjiri to pay them Sh2.5 million each for the costs of the case.

Ms Njoki, through lawyer Issa Mansour, claims she invested her time and resources in the case.

"My client incurred costs in filing the replies and five affidavits. She also spent money for transport, internet and attendances by lawyers," Mr Mansour said.