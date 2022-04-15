National Assembly deputy Speaker defeated in Kuresoi North

Little-known, first-time Nakuru ward representative Alfred Mutai has trounced National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi to bag the UDA party ticket.

Mr Mutai, popularly known as Warthog, garnered 17,180 votes against Mr Cheboi’s 12,454 in the hotly contested primaries. Leonard Borr received 2,284 votes

Mr Mutai who has been the MCA for Sirikwa Ward since he was elected in 2017 joined the parliamentary race and was battling out with four other aspirants among them Mr Cheboi.

While addressing a crowd at the Sirikwa ground after being declared the winner of the UDA ticket, the former charcoal dealer thanked voters for believing in him despite his contestant having a big name in the country.

People celebrate the winning of Alfred Mutai after defeating Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi and others during UDA party primaries in Kuresoi North Constituency on April 15, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

He said that the primaries were tough and that the results took everybody by surprise, and attributed his championship to the manifesto he sold to his constituents and his achievements during the period he was a ward representative.

"It was a tough but I thank the people Kuresoi for believing in me. We will work together towards a better Kuresoi North. I urge you all to vote me in on August 9," said Mr Mutai.

Mr Mutai said coming from a humble family taught him humility and kindness. He encouraged young people from humble backgrounds to pursue their dreams and never give up, saying that losing his parents at a tender age encouraged him to be responsible.

He extended an olive branch to his opponents in the race, including Mr Cheboi, asking them to join hands and work with him to develop Kuresoi North.

"I urge all my competitors to now join me, to campaign for our party leader Deputy President William Ruto and also to work together for the good of the people of Kuresoi North," Mr Mutai said.

Mr Cheboi, who is serving his third term, was first elected to Parliament in 2002 to represent the people of the old Kuresoi constituency, serving as a Kanu deputy whip. He served until 2007.

From 2009 to 2012, he was director of the Nyayo Tea Zone Development Corporation.

In 2013, Mr Cheboi contested in Kuresoi North constituency and won under Kanu.

From 2013 to 2017, he served in the Speaker’s Panel, where his responsibilities included presiding on House sittings and other legislative roles. He was also a member of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee. He was awarded the Chief of Burning Spear (CBS) in 2017.

In 2017, Mr Cheboi was re-elected for a third term, and was appointed Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed. He is married with three children.

The Kuresoi North UDA primaries were marred by violence and claims of irregularities, but calm was restored and voting resumed.