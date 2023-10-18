Nakuru shines again as tutor wins continental award for 2023 best teacher

As she steps into the vast Moi Forces Academy Lanet compound in Nakuru County, Ms Rosemary Bosibori Onyancha could pass for an ordinary teacher at the 35-year-old school that is the brainchild of the late President Daniel Moi.

Ms Onyancha stands tall and has made Kenya proud after she emerged as the winner of the 2023 African Union’s Continental Best Teacher Award on October 5, when the world marked World Teachers’ Day. She beat 108 other competitors from 54 countries to emerge the winner.

One other Kenyan made the final list.

The assessors judged the finalists on the quality of teaching, how the teachers instill positive behaviour, management, learning process, and demonstration of high achievement as a teacher.

Apart from the continental recognition, the award comes with a monetary reward that the teacher said was over $10,000 (about Sh1,498,500).

The award-winning teacher is out to demystify the use of technology and inspire girls to pursue Science, Engineering, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in school.

Moi Forces Academy Principal Mary Njogu (left) presents an award to award-winning teacher Rosemary Bosibori Onyancha at the school on October 17, 2023. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi/Nation Media Group Photo credit: Francis Mureithi/Nation Media Group

Ms Onyancha is a beacon of hope to the over 1,600 girls at Moi Forces Academy. The top-performing national school has more than 60 teachers.

Neighbouring schools in Nakuru County are also benefiting from the award-winning teacher’s skills and experience as she has been a major contributor to creating digital technology solutions and improving students' and teachers’ attitudes towards technology and science subjects in general.

The number of students who did Computer Studies as a key subject in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) rose from 70 to 154 this year.

Speaking to Nation.africa at the school, Ms Onyancha said she was humbled and honoured to win the award.

“Honestly I didn't see this award coming home. Africa is a huge continent with many gifted teachers. It is hard to believe I am the best teacher among hundreds of thousands of teachers in Africa. I believe the award is coming at the right time and will inspire me and other teachers in Kenya to bring fresh perspectives and skills, experience, and commitment to our learners in this crucial subject of technology,” said the mother of three.

But what does the award mean to her?

“It will constantly remind me that as a teacher, never tire of giving back to society. It has reminded me that the small things you do, somebody somewhere and our God in heaven, is watching. The award is an eye-opener. God’s time, as they say, is the best. I urge teachers to keep molding future industry leaders and one day the work of their hands will be rewarded handsomely.

“It is my sincere hope that the award will inspire other teachers to empower girls so that they can be future ambassadors of Vision 2023 and Africa’s Agenda 2063, making the dream come true and ultimately making a lasting impact worldwide,” said Ms Onyancha who is also a Presidential Award winner in Leadership.

The alumna of Kabarak University said technology has become an engine of innovation and growth and she believes it will change the face of Africa.

Ms Onyancha particularly singled out Artificial Intelligence (AI)as an important tool of teaching.

Also Read: New TSC promotions elicit queries from teacher unions

She urged teachers to embrace AI saying its role in education can revolutionise the way “we learn and teach from student engagement to teaching styles.”

“AI helps learners of all different styles more accurately understand course materials,” she said.

But why is she passionate about technology?

“With the rapid advancement in the digital landscape, leveraging technology presents a golden opportunity to spur economic transformation, sustainable and equitable development, and the best launching pad is primary and secondary schools and that is why I’m so passionate about this mission,” said Ms Onyancha.

Teachers in the school and others in the cosmopolitan county have an opportunity to work with the award-winning teacher to deliver more impactful lessons around innovation and technology.

“My ultimate joy will be to see teachers in Nakuru County take their students to the next level of innovation and technology and turn Nakuru into Kenya’s Silicon Valley,” said Ms Onyancha.

She revealed that attaining the once-in-lifetime achievement was not a walk in the park.

“It is as a result of an exceptional foundation of personal integrity, hard work, and unwavering determination,” says Ms Onyancha who is also pursuing a master’s degree at Kenyatta University.

But what does she attribute her award to?

“Teaching is like a community service. Community service is a powerful tenet that anybody can take advantage of by giving back to society. It is very rewarding because you’re changing the lives of people,” said Ms Onyancha who is a certified Google educator in Kenya.

As a Google educator, she has empowered teachers Moi Forces Academy Lanet and other neighbouring schools in Nakuru and Nairobi counties.

“Teachers in Moi Forces Academy Lanet now know how to use Google Classroom which is a powerful tool to impact skills in secondary schools to promote technological skills,” said Ms Onyancha.

She said that the Google Classroom skills came in handy during the pandemic as teachers had skills to handle their students virtually.

“Our Form Four students were lucky during the pandemic as they lost nil as they prepared for the KCSE examinations as they kept abreast with the content courtesy of their teachers who had skills to teach them virtually through Google Classrooms while they were at home,” she said.

Ms Onyancha, who has been a teacher for the last 15 years, said that the modern teacher faces many challenges including emerging technologies.

“We don’t have enough resources in schools including teachers in far-flung areas where insecurity has hindered equity in education,” she said.

Ms Onyancha, who is also a motivational speaker, said the lack of digital devices amongst teachers is another challenge.

She said her teaching strategy and approach is pegged on what she calls Five Es which stands for; engagement, exploration, explanation, elaboration, and evaluation.

She said that it is important for teachers to extend their responsibilities outside classrooms.

“This is the most fulfilling thing a teacher can do for his or her students. Teaching is not about academics. I’m also a swimming coach and I have discovered new talents who have gone up to the national levels,” she said.

Ms Onyancha, who is also a coordinator of E-Kitabu — a platform that is used to deliver core textbooks — said she was inspired to become a teacher so as to bring education equity.

“My inspiration comes from education equality. Some students don’t have equal chances. Some come from insecure environments. Being able to make the student realise their full potential is my goal,” she said.