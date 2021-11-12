Nakuru residents chase down, set alight two phone snatchers

A mob on Thursday afternoon lynched two men suspected of snatching a phone from a pedestrian along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

They reportedly snatched the phone from a woman along Geoffrey Mburu road.

She then called for help from members of the public, prompting a mob to chase after the suspects. They caught up with them near Kenyatta University, Nakuru Campus.

The two men were cornered and surrounded, after which beating began. Shortly after, they were set alight, along with the motorcycle they had used to make their getaway before police intervened.

Nakuru East OCPD Elena Kabukuru said the duo may be members of the outlawed ‘Confirm' gang.

“Instead of surrendering them to the police, they burnt them,” said Ms Kabukuru.

One suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the other one was rushed to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital for treatment.