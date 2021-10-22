Male student lynched at girls' school after sneaking into their dorm

Crime scene

Officers from Kibichoi Police Station who visited the scene recovered wooden planks believed to have been used in the teenager’s lynching.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Detectives have launched investigations into an incident where a 17-year-old male student was lynched after sneaking into a dormitory at a neighbouring girls' school.  

