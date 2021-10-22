Male student lynched at girls' school after sneaking into their dorm

Detectives have launched investigations into an incident where a 17-year-old male student was lynched after sneaking into a dormitory at a neighbouring girls' school.

According to a police report, the male student, alongside five of his schoolmates from Gathiruini Boys’ High School, forced their way into Komothai Girls’ High School in Githunguri, Kiambu County late on Wednesday night.

Teachers and security staff later reported hearing screams from the female learners.

According to the police, five of the boys managed to escape but the 17-year-old Form Four student was cornered and beaten up by the group comprising staff and students.

The teen sustained physical injuries to the head. The unconscious learner was rushed to hospital while unconscious.

“He died upon arrival,” the police report says.

Officers from Kibichoi Police Station who visited the scene recovered wooden planks believed to have been used in the teenager’s lynching.

George Nganga Karanja, the manager of GPS security which provides services to the school, reported that the girls' screams had attracted the attention of guards, other learners and staff members to the scene.

Investigations are underway, police said.