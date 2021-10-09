Nakuru police arrest ‘fake’ magistrate Victor Kiprono

Police in Nakuru have arrested a man suspected to have been conning members of the public while masquerading as a magistrate.

Mr Victor Kiprono Ngeno, 32, was arrested on Saturday in Nakuru town following a sting operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru town.

The suspect is also accused of posing as Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter’s brother while carrying out his con game.

Mr Anthony Sunguti, who is in charge of the Nakuru County DCI office, said the suspect has been on the police radar for at least a year after a complaint was lodged.

Mr Sunguti confirmed that police recovered several suspected fake employment letters from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from the suspect.

The DCI boss said that the suspect has on several occasions acted as a magistrate and even promised to intervene in some crucial cases after getting huge sums of money from his victims.

"Our officers arrested the suspect who has been on the run after duping unsuspecting members of the public by posing as a magistrate," said Mr Sunguti

He said that the suspect, who has been booked at the Nakuru Central Police Station, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Mr Samuel Soi claimed that he lost Sh1.6 million. He alleged that the suspect posed as Devolution CS Charles Keter’s brother and pretended to be in a position to secure employment for his two children at the Kenya Pipeline Company

The victim also lost another Sh100,000 to the suspect who, while posing as a magistrate, promised to expedite a civil case he had lodged at the Nakuru Law Courts.

Mr Ng'eno is said to have committed the offense between March 15, 2018 and December 31, 2019.

According to the complainant's lawyer Kipkoech Ng'etich, the arrest of the suspect was long overdue.

Mr Ng'etich, who is also acting for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Judiciary, said the suspect was not on the record of judicial officers in the country.

He warned those masquerading as judicial officers saying the case will act as a lesson.