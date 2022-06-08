Nakuru-based terror suspect surrenders to police in Kisii

Detectives in Kisii County are investigating a 30-year-old man who surrendered to a police station and confessed to being a terrorist.

Mr Evans Baraki Mose is reported to have surrendered to officers at the Kegogi Police Station in Marani sub-county on Tuesday night, claiming that his life was in danger.

A police report shows that the suspect confessed to being a terrorist who was once arrested in Nakuru and was freed by a court for lack of evidence.

But he reported that he was being trailed by his former boss and terror coordinator based in Nakuru and identified as Fasih, who he claimed was planning a major terror attack in Kisii County.

Fasih, said to be of Somali origin, allegedly wanted to send him on a mission to attack political rallies in Kisii as a suicide bomber.

Mr Mose told the police that Fasih has threatened to kill him if he fails to cooperate.

“The suspect, who is a resident of Kegogi market, alleges that he was once a terrorist in Nakuru but never executed anything for he was arrested and taken to the Anti-Terror Police Unit headquarters in Nairobi where he was taken to court but [was] released for lack of evidence,” the police said in the statement.