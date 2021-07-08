Naivasha youths accuse Kenya Coast Guards of highhandedness

Lake Naivasha

On Wednesday, they barricaded the new Moi South lake road, burnt tyres on the tarmac, inconveniencing motorists plying the busy route for hours.

Photo credit: File

By  Macharia Mwangi

Youths from the sprawling Karagita estate in Naivasha have accused the recently deployed Kenya Coast Guards of highhandedness when dealing with fishermen operating in Lake Naivasha.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, 9 admitted after taking poisonous alcohol

  2. Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu

  3. Rising cooking gas prices 'a threat to forest cover'

  4. Kisumu deputy clerk, HR manager die in hospital

  5. Boy in Tharaka Nithi dies after eating honey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.