Murdered bank staffer buried

Ms Florence Mueni Mwalimu, the 34-year-old employee of Cooperative Bank Nakuru Branch who was murdered, with her ears and thumb chopped, has been buried even as detectives continue to pursue her killers.

Mueni was last seen alive on August 6 before her body was found a day later, with all signs of a murder most foul: chopped head and thumbs; deep stab wounds on the face, and a mutilated ear.

Ms Mueni, checked in at work as usual for the day on Tuesday last week. Two hours after clocking in, she, however, walked into the manager’s office and sought permission, informing her boss that she needed to rush her sick child to the hospital for check-up.

She was given permission to go home. Ms Mueni is said to have packed her belongings and left the bank. That was the last time Ms Mueni was seen alive.

A post-mortem report later detailed how, based on the damage and signs of struggle, the ear and thumbs chopping must have happened as she was still alive, causing her excruciating pain.

Her body was found dumped in a maize plantation not too far from her home.

Ms Mueni was buried on Friday in Nkubuu in Meru County in an emotional sendoff attended by friends, colleagues and neighbors as the family called for justice over her untimely death.

The service was held at PCEA Parish, where a white coffin bearing her remains and her photo, smiling and full of life, was placed at the front, surrounded by wreaths.

Mueni’s husband Erick Mureithi delivered a moving tribute with some relatives standing by her side, maintaining a brave face as he recounted the cherished moments of their life together.

Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and a red tie, he took to the podium, in his eulogy Mr Mureithi spoke of Mueni’s kindness, her unwavering support for their family and her commitment to her work.

He said that her death was a blow to the family and he is still in shock for the years they have lived together, a husband and wife saying that she has been the pillar of support.

He told mourners of how a love brewed while they were in university in 2012 after meeting at a charity event where they were fundraising for a needy student. They got married in 2015.

Mr Mureithi who is yet to come to terms with the death of his wife said that it was hard to accept as he did not have time to say goodbye saying that she was taken so suddenly, shockingly, painfully and brutally from his life and most especially when their sons needed her most.

He said that Ms Mueni was a family-oriented woman who gave up her education to pursue masters in order to support their children and create a happy home.

“I will miss the wonderful plans we made, the memories we shared will never fade. I always looked forward to us catching up on weekends with our children. I wish I could go back in time. I cannot express the emptiness inside me, I get so lost without her, but I am sure she is with the Lord,” he said his voice trembling with emotions

He called authorities to conduct a speedy investigation into her wife’s death and the prime suspect apprehended.

The sons eulogized their mother as selfless, generous, loving, fighter and funny person who always made them laugh.

“We are so grateful to our dear mom for the way she raised us. she was never afraid to be our mother. She taught us right from wrong, and made sure we did our best. we will miss her every day and every minute,” they eulogized

Her colleagues eulogized Ms Mueni as a hardworking woman, dedicated and kind who made an impact in the bank as she served with enthusiasm and diligence.

They said that death has robbed the bank of a person who was of high integrity and took her work seriously.

Ms Mueni was born in Mwala,Mutumo sub county in Kitui as a fourth born in a family of eight siblings. She attended Kyandula primary school and sat for her KCPE IN 2004.

She proceeded to Alliance high school ,completing in 2008. In 2010 she joined Chuka university where she graduated with a Bachelors of Commerce Degree, Marketing option.

Upon her graduation in 2015, she volunteered as a BOM teacher before joining Rift Valley institute of Science and Technology(RVIST) as a lecturer in supply chain management between 2016 and 2018.

She later joined Cooperative Bank in September 2018 as a sales executive and was posted to Nakuru branch.