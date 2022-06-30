MP Samuel Arama faces six months in jail in land fraud case

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was on Thursday fined Sh1.5 million in a land fraud case.

The anti-graft court in Nairobi ruled that the MP will spend six months in jail in default.

Mr Arama was found guilty of attempted fraud.

Anti-graft Court Chief Magistrate Victor Wakumile also sentenced three former Nakuru land officers. The three, John Mwaura, Daniel Nyantika and Charles Birundu, were also given an optional fine of Sh1,040,000 each.

The lawyer, who acted on the transaction Kennedy Onkoba, will serve the same period in prison or pay a fine of Sh560,000.

The court said all the suspects did not directly benefit from the transaction and the title deed of the land was returned to the complainant.