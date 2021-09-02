Moi grandson agrees to pay child support

A grandson of former president Daniel Moi has agreed to pay child support for two children that he was accused of neglecting.

This is after a DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of the children.

Mr Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi told a Nakuru court that he is ready to support the two children he sired with Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi before they separated more than eight years ago.

Mr Kibet said will make a consent before the court with Ms Tagi on how he will support the children.

Mr Kibet, who had disputed the paternity of the children, was forced to bite a humble pie after the DNA test revealed that the two minors aged 11 and nine are his.

Appearing before Principal magistrate Benjamin Limo, Mr Kibet through his lawyer requested time to make his proposals on the support.

“My client has agreed to support the children but he is not in a position to pay the amount demanded by the applicant. He, therefore, seeks for permission from the court to make formal proposals on how he will support the children,” said the lawyer.

Ms Tagi, who filed the suit in March, sought for Sh1 million monthly for the children's upkeep. Through her lawyer David Mong’eri, the woman claimed the money was to cater for the children’s basic needs and other maintenance.

In the application, she accused Mr Kibet of neglecting the children and leaving her to take care of them alone.

According to Ms Tagi, the couple lived together for four years before they separated in 2012.