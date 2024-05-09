Memorial service for Mai Mahiu tragedy victims held in Nakuru

A joint memorial service in honour of the victims of the Mai Mahiu flash flood tragedy is underway at Mo Gas grounds in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, Nakuru County.

At least 60 people were killed, several injured and hundreds displaced by the flash floods on April 29.

The emotional service, planned by the national and county governments in partnership with churches, is attended by survivors, families and the wider Mai Mahiu community.

Mourners at the memorial service for the victims of the Mai Mahiu tragedy. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

In attendance are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara and a host of other political leaders and government officials.

The more than 30 portraits of some of the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy were displayed in a corner of the tent.

At least 65 families are seeking shelter at a Prayer Build Boundaries prayer centre, while 55 families have rented houses in Mai Mahiu town after being moved from Ngeya Girls Secondary School, where they had been staying for more than a week.