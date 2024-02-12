Milimani estate

Lawyer v 3 others: A tale of one plot, four titles in Nakuru’s Milimani estate

Residential houses at Nakuru's Milimani estate.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the centre of the controversy is the question of whether or not the parcel was subdivided and portions of it leased to private citizens.
  • The land now stands at the center of a struggle for control, with each party weaving its own narrative about its ownership before the courts.




