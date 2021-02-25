Keep off KenGen affairs, govt warns disgruntled locals

The government has put on notice job seekers threatening to disrupt operations of the power generating company, KenGen.

Speaking in his office on Thursday, Nakuru deputy county commissioner Kisilu Mutua said the government was privy to information about impending demonstrations against Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

Some members of the communities in Naivasha sub county have been accusing the company of sidelining them during recruitment and awarding of tenders.

“We will not tolerate jungle law. Anyone having issues with the company should follow the due process,” said the administrator.

The locals had also complained of unfair playing ground, saying people outside the sub county were being given preference.

However, Mr Mutua dismissed the claims, terming the company as a national entity with structured operations.

He warned those planning demonstrations that they risked arrest and arraignment before court.

Mr Mutua told politicians to desist from inciting members of the public over the employment opportunities.

“Any politician interfering with the operations of the company will not be spared,” added the administrator.

Mr Kisilu said the company was planning a stakeholder meeting in the coming month to deliberate on matters being raised by the community members.