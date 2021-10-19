IDPs appeal to Uhuru: ‘Resettle us before your term ends’

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

As President Uhuru Kenyatta winds up his final term in office, victims of the 2007/08 post-election violence hope that he will fulfill his 2013 promise to resettle them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.