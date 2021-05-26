IDPs sue Kibicho, Matiang’i in poll chaos compensation row

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Years after the 2007-2008 post-election violence, internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Kisii and Nyamira counties have decided to sue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over unpaid compensation claims.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.