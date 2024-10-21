Glimmer of hope as Nakuru War Memorial Hospital set to reopen after court order

A glimmer of hope shines for the reopening of the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital after the national government appointed its representative to a five-member interim management committee mandated by the Court of Appeal.

This comes after over a year of controversy surrounding the hospital, primarily due to a failed takeover attempt by the county administration.

In a ruling on October 1, the Court of Appeal ordered the immediate reopening of the hospital under a joint management structure.

Justices Mohamed Warsame, Weldon Korir, and Paul Gachoka directed that the county government and the hospital each appoint two representatives, while the national government would appoint one.

In compliance with this order, the county appointed County Secretary Samuel Mwaura and Health Executive Roselyne Mungai.

The hospital, in turn, appointed its directors, Dr Simon Mwangi and Mr Rodger Joslyn, to the committee.

On October 17, the national government confirmed its representative as Peter Okombe Ongori through a letter from the Attorney-General.

"Kindly note that the AG has appointed Mr Peter Okombe Ongori to sit in the interim Management Committee as per the order of the court issued on October 1," reads part of the letter signed by State Counsel Priscah Adomeyon on behalf of the AG.

The court has tasked this management committee with overseeing the hospital's operations, including employee and supplier relations.

The hospital's troubles began in September last year when the county administration first attempted to take over management.

The facility successfully obtained orders reversing this decision. A second takeover attempt in February was also blocked by the courts, which mandated the hospital's reopening.

Legal disputes escalated between the county and the hospital’s private management over ownership of the 25-acre land on which the facility is located.

The county accused the hospital directors of obtaining a lease extension fraudulently while the hospital contended it has owned the land since 1922 and extended the lease for another 50 years in 2021.

Despite several court orders favouring the hospital, accusations of non-compliance led the facility to file contempt of court cases against the county administration.

