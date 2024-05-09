Gachagua promises Sh300m to rebuild houses as Mai Mahiu mourns 61

They sat side by side, their faces filled with pain, as they followed the memorial service of their loved ones, a reminder of the cherished memories shared just a week ago when they were alive.

In front of them lay a wreath of fresh flowers, surrounded by portraits capturing the smiles of each individual, and candles that remained lit throughout the service to signify the departed souls.

The more than 40 portraits, mostly of children, women, and men, were carefully arranged, evoking memories of families wiped out, children left orphaned, women widowed, and men left as widowers after the walls of a water-filled gully collapsed on April 29, claiming the lives of 61 people.

Awater-filled gully collapsed on April 29, claiming the lives of 61 people in Mai Mahiu. Photo credit: BONIFACE MWANGI| Nation

Lost in their thoughts, they were glued to the portraits, finding solace in the images of their loved ones, whom they shared so much in common with.

Meanwhile, the search and recovery for more bodies continued.

Family members, friends of the deceased, and the community at large of the Mai Mahiu tragedy followed the proceedings, struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

Others were left with injuries, and hundreds were displaced, forcing them to seek shelter in rentals and centres after being relocated from Ngeiya Girls Secondary School, where they were being housed.

Some still bore bandages to cover their scars and injuries sustained after being swept away by the raging waters, narrowly escaping death.

Others leaned on crutches to aid them in walking, just to get a glimpse of the memorial service.

The interdenominational prayer service, characterised by overwhelming emotions, was held at Mo gas grounds in memory of the 61 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. The service was held a kilometre away from the scene and united the Mai Mahiu community, clergy, and dignitaries, including governors, senators, cabinet secretaries, and members of parliament.

A team from the Red Cross and community health volunteers, along with church ushers stationed at all points, had a tough time containing the situation as mourners wept uncontrollably.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Senator Tabitha Karanja, Cabinet Secretaries Soipan Tuya (Environment), Florence Bore (Labour), Zachariah Njeru (Water), and about 40 MPs, led by host MP Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) mourned the departed souls.

Mr Gachagua said the State has set aside Sh300 million to start building houses for the displaced families.

"We will assist the displaced families to rebuild their lives. It is a difficult situation and as the Government, we must support them. I assure you that we will walk with you on this journey," said Mr Gachagua.

He added that Mai Mahiu -Kijabe road will be upgraded, with Kenya Defence Forces and the National Youth Service personnel deployed by the President in the area and their opening up the roads and restoring the damaged bridges.

The speakers, who took to the stand to address the mourners, described the tragedy as destructive, leaving people homeless and a loss of lives.

Pastor Dickson Mugane, who spoke on behalf of the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, said that they woke up on Monday morning at around 2.30am to a massive destructive tragedy that claimed the lives of many people and inscribed a permanent mark on their lives.

He said that the water accumulation caught everyone by surprise and no one anticipated the level of destruction caused by water downstream.

Mourners at the memorial service for the victims of the Mai Mahiu tragedy. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

He noted that luckily, the church quickly responded to the tragedy, and prompt response in providing psychosocial support to the victims and survivors and providing hope to the families.

On his part, Mr Mugane pleaded with the movement to help those affected members in different categories who lost their loved ones, those who lost properties partially and completely, and those who are hospitalised.

He said that they can do that through constructing their houses, economic empowerment, providing agricultural farm input noting that the majority of them are farmers, and ensuring water supply which has been quite an issue for the majority of residents and can be done through community water projects which will be dedicated in remembrance of the loved one lost in the catastrophe.

They requested the government to incorporate all stakeholders and imply best practices when it comes to the reconstruction of the railway lines to avert such potential threats in the future.

Mr Mugane called on the government to expedite the completion of the Mai Mahiu to Mai Mahiu town Ruiru town, saying that the town can only be accessible through one entrance since the Kijabe Mission road is difficult to pass.

"Monday morning was a dark day for the church and the community at large, we have embarked on activities such as home visitation to help the community overcome this predicament. We appreciate the great role played government’s presence during this hard time. We have lost our people and we hope we will get the courage to move on.

"It is important to note that the food security for the members of the community is an alarming concern now and in the future. The church wishes to plead with the government to provide both long and short-term plans to mitigate the impact caused," he said.

Mr David Karanja, the representative of the Mai Mahiu pastors, condoled with the families saying that the fond memories of the departed souls they shared with them in various congregations and their input to the community will forever remain in their hearts.

On her part, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara recalled the fateful morning when she received a phone call from the Deputy County commissioner at 5am informing her of the tragedy, but nothing had prepared her for what she could later see.

Upon arrival, she noted the magnitude of the tragedy was huge, leaving her speechless and confused, prompting her to inform the governor and local authorities for help.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Senator Tabitha Karanja, Cabinet Secretaries Soipan Tuya (Environment), Florence Bore (Labour), Zachariah Njeru (Water), and about 40 MPs, led by host MP Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) mourned the departed souls. Photo credit: BONIFACE MWANGI| Nation

She noted that the Mai Mahiu youths mobilized themselves and started the rescue mission and removed bodies before the police arrived at the scene and later National Youth Service officers were dispatched to help in the search.

The legislator lauded well-wishers for the love they have shown to the Mai Mahiu flood victims, noting that it is not only in Nakuru but the whole country.

"I was supposed to meet the deputy president later that morning. I informed him we had been struck by a tragedy. There was so much destruction. When I left only five bodies had been retrieved, so far we are at 61 and the search is on, there could be more, but it is a long stretch. The ones we can identify as missing are 5. We have housed the survivors for now. The president said that they will send experts to survey the area, before resettling them. We are still waiting, they had beautiful homes, and livestock but woke up in the morning with nothing," she noted.