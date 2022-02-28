Four killed after car rams into lorry in Kinungi

Four people have Monday evening died after the car they were traveling in rammed into the rear of a lorry at the notorious Kinungi stretch along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

A fifth passenger in the Nairobi-bound vehicle sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the driver of the car failed to keep distance as per the traffic rules.

"The four died on the spot during the evening accident," he told the Nation.

Mr Waweru said the driver of the car might have been speeding at the time of the crash.

"Both vehicles were using the climbing lane but the lorry [which was] ferrying ballast was moving at a slow speed and the driver of the saloon car might have misjudged the distance," Mr Waweru added.

The four bodies were taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.