Four killed after car rams into lorry in Kinungi

Kinungi accident

The wreckage of the car that rammed into a lorry at the notorious Kinungi stretch along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway on February 28, 2022 killing for passengers on the spot..

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Four people have Monday evening died after the car they were traveling in rammed into the rear of a lorry at the notorious Kinungi stretch along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.