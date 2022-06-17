Elburgon slowly becoming a graveyard of dreams

Once a vibrant agricultural town, Elburgon has become a graveyard of sorts in Nakuru County as spiralling insecurity threatens to bury farming activities and small-scale businesses with each passing day.

Police say the sub-county hospital mortuary is full of unclaimed bodies while local leaders blame the sorry state of affairs on a notorious gang that has been terrorising defenseless locals when darkness falls.

A primary school teacher narrowly escaped death when he was saved by Good Samaritans after he was attacked by goons at Mastima Estate.

Villagers recently woke up to a disturbing scene when the body of a boda-boda rider, Joseph Abuga, was found dumped in the middle of the road, just a few metres from a police station.

The victim, Joseph Abuga, who until his death worked as a charcoal vendor, sustained head injuries caused by a blunt object. Molo Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have launched investigations over the incident. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

The incident came a few months after another rider was killed and his motorcycle stolen at Saptet farm on the outskirts of Elburgon town. The assailants are yet to be arrested.

In another incident, the body of a relative of a local chief was found dumped outside the door of a shopkeeper at Kasarani slums. The body had no physical injuries.

Still nursing injuries

Mr James Muchina is still nursing injuries he sustained after he was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone on his way home from Elburgon town at 9pm last month. He was rescued by passersby, who rushed him to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where doctors stabilised him.

“I reported the incident to police but no one has ever been arraigned. Some suspects were arrested and released under unclear circumstances,” said Mr Muchina.

He accused the lack of police of laxity, saying many of the officers were working with criminals, a claim the local commander denied.

Residents say lack of jobs and the ban on logging in public forests has fueled the state of insecurity in Elburgon town and its environs as many youths have no reasonable income-generating activities.

The sawmills and timber factories had employed hundreds of residents and the ban on logging four years ago affected the local economy.

“The government needs to find a lasting solution to the problem of youth unemployment by reviving stalled sectors like pyrethrum and potato,” said Mr Peter Mwangi, a resident.

Illicit brew dens

He said many youths are idle and often engage in alcoholism and drug abuse. He added that the illicit brew dens that have been mushrooming by the day have also contributed to insecurity in the region.

“Consumption of illicit brew in Elburgon and Molo towns has contributed to deaths of young people whose bodies are dumped in maize plantations. We have tried to end the sale and consumption of illicit brews in vain,” said Ms Mary Wambui, who lost her son due to alcoholism.

“Most of the criminals who attack residents going about their businesses are idle youths. They are only busy at night when they engage in crime.”