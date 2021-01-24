Egerton student found dead in his room after drinking spree

A first year student at Egerton University’s Njoro Campus has been found dead in his room after a night-long drinking spree.

Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Muganda Kisaka Sunday morning confirmed the death.

"It's true one of the students has been found dead in his room in one of the hostels. We are still piercing up details to establish the cause of the death," said Mr Kisaka.

However, Mr Kisaka said that initial investigations indicated that the student was drunk before his death.

"This is sad; the student has escaped death [from] Covid-19 and has now been killed by over drinking," said an official at the scene.

A student at the scene told the Nation that the first year student had joined his colleague for a night out drinking spree at Njokerio trading centre near the campus on Saturday night.

"He was together with his friends and had been drinking together but he happened to have taken a lot of alcohol and he was overwhelmed. He was carried home by a bodaboda rider and taken to his room. However, his condition appeared bad and he spent the night in the room of a colleague," said the student.

Overwhelmed

"It seems the students were taking hard drinks which they have never tasted. His colleagues were diluting the alcohol but he drunk his without diluting it and he was overwhelmed. In the morning his roommate woke up to find him dead," said another student.

Students who were taking photos at the scene as the body was been taken to a police vehicle had their mobile phones confiscated by some officials from the university.

Top university officials including the guidance and counselling department, church leaders, some nuns and students gathered outside the hostel discussing the death in hushed tones.

The Nation established that some of the students who were drinking with the victim and his roommate have recorded statements with the police.

"The students were shaken by the death and you could see them stammer while recording the statement with the university’s authorities and the police," said another student.

The two rooms were sealed off and students and the workers kept at bay. The affected students are set to be transferred to other hostels.

The body was taken to Egerton University Funeral Home to await post-mortem.





