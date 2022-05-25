Defence University appoints managerial staff

The National Defence University of Kenya (NDU-K) has appointed its first three senior members of the managerial staff as it seeks regional and international recognition.

Its vice-chancellor, Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi, issued appointment letters to Prof Ann Muigai, Dr Stephen Nzioka and Ms Miriam Nginga, ushering them into the Nakuru-based university’s top management board.

The three will hold the positions of deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs and research, university registrar and the director finance and accounts, respectively.

The event was held at the international Peace Support Training Centre in Karen, one of the colleges of NDU-K.

Lt-Gen Mwangi congratulated the three, describing their appointment as historic and another major milestone in the development of the university.

He noted that the three will join the other members of the staff in planning the enormous task of projecting the university nationally and internationally.

“With the coming in of the three distinguished appointees we now have additional staff that will aid in elevating the university to greater heights and the challenges that come with it,” he said.

“The challenges ahead are many, but I have no doubt in your abilities and wealth of experience that you bring to the institution.”

NDU-K was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May last year as the first such university in Kenya to offer specialised certificates, diplomas and degrees in areas relating to defense and security.

Speaking during the commissioning of the first cohort of the graduate general service officer cadets at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet in March, President Kenyatta said Kenya was seeking to offer academic and development programmes to local and international security personnel.

The President noted that the programmes are aimed at preparing Kenyan security forces to effectively respond to the diverse national, regional and continental threats.

He also announced the start of a cadet training exchange programme between the Kenya Defense Forces and other military forces in the region.