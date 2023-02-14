Crowds for hire? Questions emerge after Kenya Kwanza prayers

A debate on numbers has followed last weekend’s Kenya Kwanza prayer service in Nakuru County, with some social media users claiming the thousands of people in attendance were rounded up and ferried there.

Mixed reactions arose on social media after school buses from various parts of the country were spotted at the venue.

The interdenominational service at the Nakuru Athletics Club, attended by President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, brought together thousands of faithful.

Some social media users claimed the buses were used to transport people who, otherwise, would not have attended the event.

"The thousands of people who attended the service were ferried to the venue. I wish the government would use these resources to improve the lives of Kenyans,” said one ‘Village Elder’, a Twitter user. “Why would a government be keen on taxing its people and using the taxpayers' money to ferry people to a political meeting disguised as prayers?"

The service was the 17th after several others held in various regions across the country.

Twitter user Polycarp Hinga wrote: "School buses from different parts of the country ferried the crowds to the Nakuru ‘prayers"’. Some of them came from as far as Kangeta, Igembe Central, in Meru."

One Cyphrine Wanyama also spoke of “misuse of public resources”.

However, some social media users defended the event organisers, saying school buses were merely the preferred mode of transport for the faithful.

One identifying himself as Bro Machora said: “Christians are not, for your information. They just travelled from far-flung places to attend the prayers. They could have used public transport, but they just opted to use school buses.”

Another Twitter user, named Kadz, wrote; "Hire or not, it doesn't matter. They played smart and are still playing smart with your psychology."

A church leader who helped organise the service, on Monday told Nation.Africa that the attendants, regardless of their origins, simply wanted to pray for Kenya.

"Kenyans from various places travelled to pray for the country," said the pastor, who sought anonymity."Our faithful could have used public means of transport but we decided to hire school buses.”

More than 40 school buses were spotted outside the venue, hired schools including Karoti Girls’, Christ the King Sambut, Kangeta Girls’, Kanyama Secondary, Kianyaga High, Olmoran High and Hill School Girls’s schools.

Ahead of the gathering, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika had said the aim was to attract at least 20,000 guests from across the country. She said the event’s hosts were the 14 governors from the Rift Valley region.

(From right) Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Narok's Patrick Ntutu, Nandi's Stephen Sang and Aldai MP Adan Keynan during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance prayer service at Nakuru Athletics Club on February 12, 2023. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Ruto's message

The thanksgiving service came days after Jubilee Party's embattled Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni maintained, that it was firmly in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The event, whose organisers had said was purely for prayers, almost turned into a rally, with politicians using the platform to throw jabs at their rivals.

President William Ruto used the event to reiterate that his Kenya Kwanza administration was keen on working with everyone, including competitors, in uniting the country.

The President rubbished claims that he is wrecking opposition parties. “I want to tell my Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance brothers and sisters that we are one. The same way Kenyans voted overwhelmingly and ended tribalism, hate and divisions is the same way l am ready to unite all Kenyans,” he said.

“Serikali ya Kenya itafanya kazi kwa wakenya wote bila kuangalia mambo ya vyama, sehemu ama rangi. Tutafanya kazi kulingana na katiba ya Kenya (The Kenyan government will work for all Kenyans, irrespective of their parties, regional factions and colour).

Dr Ruto continued: “Kuna wale ambao wanataka kutuweka katika minyororo ya migawanyiko … kwamba huyu hawezi kukutana na yule. Nitafanya kazi na viongozi wote waliopata nafasi ya kuchaguliwa, bila kujali chama, kabila ama maeneo wanakotoka (Some are keen on enslaving us using the chains of division … saying one cannot unite with another … I will work will all elected leaders, regardless of their parties, tribes and origins).”

Jubilee officials who attended the service included Nelson Dzuya (chairman), Members of Parliament Kanini Kega (East African Legislative Assembly),Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), John Waluke (Sirisia), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Adan Keynan (Aldas) and Sabina Chege (nominated).

Mr Kega and Mr Keynan were last Friday appointed acting secretary-general and vice chairman of the party linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.