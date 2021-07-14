Court suspends jail term against Moi grandson

Collins Toroitich, a grandson of former President Daniel Moi, got a reprieve after a Nakuru court suspended his jail term.

Toroitich was facing a six-month jail term over contempt of court orders.

A court directed him to avail himself for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of two children alleged to be his.

Gladys Jeruto Tagi, the woman who claims to be Toroitich's ex-wife had petitioned the court to commit him to jail for disobeying the orders for a DNA test that had been issued earlier by the court.

Through her lawyer David Mong’er she accused Toroitich of delaying the matter that involves minors insisting that court orders needed to be respected.

“It is unfortunate that court orders are not being obeyed, we need to have him committed to civil jail so that he can know the seriousness of the matter,” said Mong’eri

Toroitich appeared in court in person and pleaded for forgiveness citing a communication mishap between him and his previous counsel.

Through his lawyer, Kipkemoi Mutai, Toroitich told the court that he never got correct information about the date of the test saying he has a medical condition and has to seek advice from physicians before traveling.

Mr Kipkemoi urged the court to grant his client a last chance in the matter saying he has to source funds to shoulder the expenses of the test.

Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo released Toroitich on a Sh 100,000 bond.

The magistrate while setting aside the committal orders, noted that Toroitich had honored summons and explained himself on why he never attended the exercise.

He further directed Toroitich to present himself for a DNA test on July 23 at Lancet Laboratories in Nakuru.

Jeruto filed a case in April, accusing Toroitich of abandoning her children and failing to provide for their basic needs.

In her suit, she had indicated that they separated in 2012 after living together for four years in a union she said they were blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

Jeruto informed the court that she has single-handedly taken care of the children after Tooitich left.

She is seeking Sh1 million monthly for the children's support and other maintenance saying the children are suffering if the status quo remains.