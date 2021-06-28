Nakuru court summons Moi grandson over DNA test order

A court in Nakuru has summoned the grandson to the late former President Daniel arap Moi for disobeying orders for a DNA test in a case where he has been sued for child support.

Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo issued orders directing Mr Collins Kibet Moi to appear in person to defend himself over accusations of contempt of court.

Mr Moi is accused of disobeying orders earlier issued by the court requiring him to present himself at a hospital for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of two children alleged to be his by his former wife Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

The orders, issued on June 16, required him to appear at the Lancet laboratories in Nakuru on June 18 to have his samples and those of the two children taken for analysis.

But Ms Tagi, through her lawyer, David Mongeri, returned to the court accusing Mr Moi of failing to comply with the orders.

She claimed that Mr Moi neither appeared at the laboratories nor communicated on his whereabouts.

No show

The court heard that Ms Tagi had arrived at the hospital in the morning and was forced to leave in the afternoon after it became clear that Mr Moi would not show up.

In her contempt proceedings, she sought to have Mr Moi jailed for six months for disobeying court orders.

“Summons is hereby issued to Collins Kibet Kiprotich Moi, being the respondent, to personally appear in court to show cause why he should not be committed to civil jail for contempt for a period of six months,” the magistrate said.

In the case filed in March, Ms Tagi accused Mr Moi of absconding his parental role of taking care of the children aged 11 and nine.

Sh1m child support

She claimed that Mr Moi, from whom she separated in 2012 after living together for four years, had left her to single-handedly take care of the children’s needs.

She sought orders from the court to compel Mr Moi to pay Sh1 million monthly child support to take care of their education, basic needs and maintenance.

Mr Moi, who challenged the suit, disputed the paternity of the children and sought to have the issue resolved before the matter could proceed.

The court granted his prayer for DNA test, only for him to fail to appear for the same.

He is now expected to appear in person before court on July 13 in compliance with the summons.