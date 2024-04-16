Burial of 7 family members killed in Salama accident underway in Nakuru

The burial of seven family members who were tragically killed in an accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway two weeks ago is currently underway in Karirikania, Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.

The victims, all from the same family, include Francis Macharia, 61, Irine Wangombe, 37, her daughter Joyce Wairimu and her son Lemy Macharia, 12.

Also among the deceased are Esther Nyambura, 12, and Esther Wanjiru Macharia, a Grade Four pupil.

Sadly, Joyce Muthoni passed away last week while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital.

The emotional send-off is attended by friends, family, prison officers and hundreds of mourners.

Famous comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi, who helped the family raise funds to pay for hospital and mortuary expenses, is among those attending, along with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and other leaders.

Relatives of the seven family members who died in a road accident during the burial service at the Karirikania Secondary School compound in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, on April 16, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Survivors of the crash, including Shadrack Mbao, 40, Daniel Waciuri, 45, Samwell Macharia, 35, James Karanja and Samwel Macharia, 24, who have been discharged from the hospital, are also attending the funeral.