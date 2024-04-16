Burial of 7 family members killed in Salama accident underway in Nakuru
The burial of seven family members who were tragically killed in an accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway two weeks ago is currently underway in Karirikania, Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.
The victims, all from the same family, include Francis Macharia, 61, Irine Wangombe, 37, her daughter Joyce Wairimu and her son Lemy Macharia, 12.
Also among the deceased are Esther Nyambura, 12, and Esther Wanjiru Macharia, a Grade Four pupil.
Sadly, Joyce Muthoni passed away last week while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital.
The emotional send-off is attended by friends, family, prison officers and hundreds of mourners.
Famous comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi, who helped the family raise funds to pay for hospital and mortuary expenses, is among those attending, along with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and other leaders.
Survivors of the crash, including Shadrack Mbao, 40, Daniel Waciuri, 45, Samwell Macharia, 35, James Karanja and Samwel Macharia, 24, who have been discharged from the hospital, are also attending the funeral.
The family members were travelling in several vehicles with varying numbers of passengers on their way back from Mombasa where they had gone for the Easter holidays.