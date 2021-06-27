Blow for Indian man in child custody case with Kenyan woman

Gavel

Justice Teresia Mumbua on Friday ended the couple’s 10-year union after finding the marriage was “broken beyond repair”.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The High Court in Nakuru granted the parties joint custody of the child and said they will share parental responsibilities equally and have equal access.

An Indian whose marriage to a Kenyan woman was dissolved by a court has been barred from leaving the country with their child, without the woman’s consent.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Blow for Indian man in child custody case with Kenyan woman

  2. Lamu residents benefit from Team Pankaj, 'Nation' free eye clinic

  3. Protests in Kisii after girl allegedly shot by police dies

  4. Allow me to pursue my dream, KCSE star pleads

  5. Tana residents to pay an extra Sh50 million for stadium

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.