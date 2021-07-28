David Kurgat
Autopsy reveals what killed Nakuru policeman David Kurgat

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • His lifeless body was found by the roadside just 10 metres from his girlfriend's house.
  • The officer took tea at his girlfriend’s home minutes before he collapsed.
  • The autopsy brings to an end five days of speculation over the cause of death.

An autopsy on the remains of police constable David Kurgat, who collapsed and died minutes after visiting his girlfriend Lucy Chepkorir, on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that he may have been poisoned.

