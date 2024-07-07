14 arrested for stealing and vandalising MP Kimani Kuria's home

Police in Molo, Nakuru County, have arrested a total of 14 people implicated in the theft and destruction of property worth millions of shillings at the home of National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee Chairman Kimani Kuria during the youth-led anti-government protests a week ago.

Security agents have also recovered stolen property, including four of the seven cows reported missing and various household items belonging to the Molo MP.

"Among the items recovered are four cows out of the seven that were reported missing, unfortunately one had already been slaughtered, the cows were valued at Sh300,000 each and various household items including blankets, tables, chairs, electronics and a printer were also recovered," revealed Molo sub-county police commander Timon Odingo.

Members of the public and church leaders during a ‘cleansing ceremony’ at MP Kuria Kimani’s home on Friday. Anti-tax protesters looted property and burnt the MP’s cars. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation

"Following the arrest of the 14 people, a manhunt will continue until all the culprits are brought to book and those arrested will face various charges including arson and theft," the police boss added.

According to Odingo, detectives are also trying to establish whether some politicians were involved in inciting youths and instigating the mayhem that led to the theft and subsequent destruction of property at the MP's home.

"We suspect that the theft and subsequent destruction of property was orchestrated by political interests and those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law. Our investigations are ongoing and we are committed to bringing all perpetrators to book regardless of their status," he told the Nation.Africa.

The situation escalated when protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which has since been withdrawn by President William Ruto, turned violent and led to the destruction of property in various parts of the country.

Police said the initially peaceful protests by Kenyans categorised as Gen Zs later turned violent after being infiltrated by "thugs".

The 14 suspects are due to appear in court to face charges of theft and vandalism.

Mr Kuria is the chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Planning Committee, which was at the centre of a storm that led to nationwide protests over what Kenyans called punitive taxes.

The MP was the poster child for the unpopular bread and motor vehicle taxes included in the bill.

During the protests, the MP's property, including two motor vehicles worth millions of shillings, was torched and reduced to ashes.

The MP's third vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was also damaged after its windscreen was smashed by angry protesters who left shattered glass all over the vast compound.

Several windows of his maisonette were also smashed by stones.

The attackers also stole hundreds of chickens from the compound and burnt them.

The angry protesters burnt down part of the MP's poultry shed housing 10,000 chickens, about 2,000 of which died in the fire and others were stolen by the invaders.

He also lost seven cows worth Sh300,000 each and 29 goats. Other properties belonging to the MP were burnt and others vandalised.