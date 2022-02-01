Man charged with being in possession of Sh3m elephant tusks

Mr Malefine Momanyi in court where he was charged with being in possession of elephant tusks worth Sh3 million.

By  Mercy Koskey

A man found in possession of five elephant tusks worth Sh3 million was on Tuesday arraigned at a Molo Court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.