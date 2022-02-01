Man charged with being in possession of Sh3m elephant tusks

A man found in possession of five elephant tusks worth Sh3 million was on Tuesday arraigned at a Molo Court.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Wangari Kamau, Mr Malefine Momanyi pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh2 million bond.

The charge sheet stated that he was found in possession of a wildlife trophy of endangered species without permit or any other lawful exemption contrary to the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013.

The suspect was arrested on January 31, 2022 at Lelatich village, in Kuresoi South Sub County, Nakuru County.

The elephants tusks that Mr Malefine Momanyi was allegedly found in possession of.

The suspect pleaded with the court to give him permission to seek medical attention.

The magistrate directed that he be detained at the Olenguruone Police Station from where the officers would facilitate his medication at the Molo Sub County hospital.

