Kenyan woman who froze to death in Canada buried in Nakuru

Susan Nyambura sat quietly beside the white coffin, grieving for her daughter, Delphina Wambui, who tragically froze to death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on February 18.

Wambui, a single mother of four, had left Kenya on Valentine's Day in search of better opportunities in Toronto, but her dreams were cut short four days later after her arrival.

Her body was flown back to the country on Wednesday, more than a month after her death, and received by family and friends at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home in Nairobi for her final interment at their family farm in Piave, Njoro, Nakuru County, yesterday.

As speakers took turns eulogising her, Nyambura struggled to address the mourners, her tribute delivered by her sister who also fought back tears.

In her tribute, Nyambura described her 46-year-old daughter as a leader in the family, always ready to take charge and organise events.

She reminisced about their shopping trips before Wambui’s departure, cherishing the moments they shared.

"You were born after I lost my firstborn son. You were the baby I wanted to protect, and it breaks my heart to think that you're gone. But you will live on in our memories, and I will miss you dearly," Nyambura mourned her daughter.

Wambui’s four sons Kelvin Ngigi, Ian Ngugi, Sammy Mwangi and James Kuria, also paid tribute to their mother, remembering her as a source of strength and encouragement.

"Mom you have accomplished a lot in taking good care of us until we are all grown. As a parent and a friend, you had an extraordinary way to make each of us feel capable and confident. You gave us a sense of identity and mental resilience which has been such an asset in many ways," they eulogised.

Delphina's sister Apostle Wairimu Faith who is based in the US recounted the heartbreaking moment when she received the news of her sister's passing.

From the hospital in Canada, she was informed of Wambui’s deteriorating condition, culminating in her sudden demise.

Yesterday, she revealed that she tasked her pastor back in Kenya to tell the family of her sister’s demise.

Wambui had sought accommodation at the Mississauga shelter in Toronto on February 17 but had to wait for hours in the cold before she was finally allowed in the lobby.

She died at 4:36 pm the following day at Trillium Health Partners in Ontario where she had been rushed to after collapsing at the shelter.

Her death drew widespread condemnation of the federal government which was accused of not funding sufficient programmes aimed at housing asylum seekers in Canada.

According to Wambui’s mother, her journey to Canada was fueled by a desire to provide for her children after the death of her husband the late Peter Misoi.

Despite facing alleged neglect from her in-laws, she persevered, working as a teacher in Nakuru before pursuing opportunities abroad.

As Ms Nyambura thanked those who facilitated her daughter’s repatriation estimated to have cost Sh3million, she reflected on the heavy burden of loss and the enduring legacy of her beloved daughter.

Ms Nambura said that Wambui travelled to Canada in search of greener pastures.

She resigned from her teaching job in 2023 to help her mother take care of their father who was bedridden after being diagnosed with cancer. He passed on in June leaving a huge hospital bill.

After burying her father Wambui started looking for employment where she was informed of the opportunities in Canada, the process took a long time before materialising in February.

In the 2022 General elections, Wambui contested for Member of the County assembly for Njoro ward but lost.