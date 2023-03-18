'A funny situation': 2 naked 'preachers' atop a tree shock Nakuru residents

There was a bizarre scene in Nakuru County on Friday morning, when two men undressed in public, climbed up a tree and started preaching.

Interesting was that they chose a tree outside the Nakuru Central Police Station, in the heart of the city.

"The two men arrived at the scene and undressed before they scaled the tree and started preaching. It is not clear why they decided to cause drama right outside a police station," said resident Tom Ondigo.

Police officers took the two into custody to try and get an explanation out of them.

Residents said the duo first attempted this peculiar action on Thursday night but were chased away by police officers manning the station, which created a commotion.

Come Friday, eye witnesses said, they made their way to the location at around 6am, undressed and climbed up the tree without the knowledge of police officers.

A video clip of their action, which has stirred a debate on social media, shows them preaching and quoting Bible verses, unperturbed. A crowd quickly gathers to watch the drama unfold.

Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander, Martin Masika, told Nation.Africa that they were shocked to find the two men in action in the morning.

Mr Masika said their efforts to convince them to dress up and descend from the tree were futile, but that members of the public eventually convinced them to do so at around 12.30pm.

"They have not disclosed why they decided to do that. We are interrogating them to understand what motivated them to commit the act. They caused drama outside the police station and pulled a huge crowd there. It was a funny situation," he said.

"We didn't want to go there and scare them. We feared they would fall down and cause a disaster. They will tell us their problem [sic].”

Felix Kiorono, a boda boda rider, said he was shocked to find two grown men naked up a tree, a few meters from his parking area.

Mr Kiorono said they attracted a crowd as everyone wanted a glimpse of what had slowed traffic on Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Road.