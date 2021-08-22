Come clean on Uhuru Park’s management, MCAS tell NMS and City Hall

Pressure is mounting on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to come clean on management of Uhuru Park.

This is after Nairobi MCAs raised concerns over the running of the recreational park in the city, which they claim has been neglected.

Raising the issue before the Nairobi County Assembly, Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi said that the park is in a dilapidated state despite it being a local and also international tourist attraction site.

He said that the park has of late become a hideout for thugs, with no word on the management of the public amenity.

“We want the sectorial committee on Culture and Community Services to inquire and report on the status and management of Uhuru Park as well as terms and conditions for the operations at the park,” said Mr Mwangi.

File a report

The first term ward representative further said that the committee should make a report on the management of the recreational facility, revealing who is in charge of its operations such as boat riding as well as other undertakings.

Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua said the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the functions and powers of county governments on public amenities including county parks and recreational facilities.

The function, he said, now lies with Deputy Governor Ann Kananu’s administration as well as Lt Gen Mohamed Badi-led administration following the transfer of some functions to NMS in February last year.

“Uhuru Park is not only a recreational facility but a national symbol of independence, yet it has been left in a dilapidated state,” he said.

The county legislators also want NMS and City Hall to state measures they are taking to ensure that the park is rehabilitated to a modern state recreational facility.

Uhuru Park is among a number of public recreational parks in Nairobi. Others include City Park, Michuki Memorial Park, Jeevanjee Gardens and Uhuru Gardens.

The public spaces act as destinations for play and recreation, mediation, picnics, walking, exercising and jogging for fitness enthusiasts.

Neglect

However, the areas have been thinning in the recent past due to neglect. But since last year, NMS has embarked on their restoration starting with Michuki Park, which is now fully rehabilitated.

Consequently, the park has now been attracting about 400 visitors daily as it offers a special site for children and nature, and provides a conducive environment for students to read, host events and take wedding and graduation photos.

Last month, Mr Badi said NMS would embark on transformation of the recreational park into a modern recreational centre before the end of the year.

This is part of an ambitious project of restoration and transformation of Nairobi River’s ecosystem as well as green and public spaces in the capital, aimed at revitalising major neighbourhoods in Nairobi.

The transformation will touch on landscapes, playgrounds, and the architecture of built structures to create compelling spaces that attract more visitors to the park.