Woman in court for stealing Sh1.6 million from man she met in a bar

A 26-year-old woman was charged with theft in a Nairobi court on Friday.

Claire Achieng Otieno was accused of conspiring with accomplices to steal $12,000 (Sh1,640,000) from Paul Oloo Inda at Komarock Estate on May 6.

Inda had arrived in the country on May 5, bringing cash that he said his friends abroad had given him to send to their families in Kenya.

He left his house the next morning with the intention of converting the dollars into Kenyan shillings.

Finding the exchange rates very low, he returned to Komarock with the cash, went to a bar and started drinking. He drank and club hopped with his friends.

Inda and his friends were later joined by three ladies, one of whom was Claire.

After a while, Inda noticed that his bag containing the money, which he had left under the table, was missing. He reported the matter to the police, who checked the bar's security cameras.

The three women were caught on CCTV stealing the money before leaving the bar.

Police arrested Claire and her accomplices remain at large.

On Friday, Claire denied the charges before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi.

She was released on Sh600,000 bail with a surety in the same amount.