Mchele gang: Two charged for stealing Sh600, 000 from Mombasa man

Detectives in Mombasa are looking for more suspects linked to a gang that is stealing from innocent revelers after spiking their drinks.

Also referred to as Mchele gang, the detectives have intensified the hunt after cases of drugging were reported to be on the rise in Mombasa.

This comes after two people were arrested on allegations of stealing from a businessman, cash and property worth Sh700,000.

Stella Nyaboke allias Nyaboke and Daniel Yuyo were on Wednesday arraigned in Shanzu court in Mombasa, and charged with the offence of stupefying in order to commit a felony.

The two are charged that with intent to commit a felony namely stealing, they administered unknown stupefying drugs to Christopher Ombaso Oyaro.

In the second count, the suspect are charged with stealing four mobile phones valued at Sh325,000 before withdrawing another Sh375,000 from their victim’s mobile account.

The phones included a Samsung Galaxy S9 , A12, and S20, and A Nokia E71.

The two are accused of committing the offences on October 10, last year. They allegedly committed the offences with others still at large in Kisauni, within Mombasa county.

Ms Nyaboke and Ms Yuyo denied committing the offences when they appeared before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yussuf Shikanda.

They were released on a Sh2 million bond each with one surety of a similar amount. They are alternatively required to deposit a Sh1 million cash bail to secure their freedom.

The court also directed that the suspects be escorted to Central police station in Mombasa to record a statement over another incident, where another victim was drugged before his Sh1.8 million was stolen.