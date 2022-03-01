Why Kura will close section of Eastern Bypass for two months

A road agency will close a section of the Eastern Bypass for two months.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) will close the highway at the Kangundo Road junction overpass to allow room for the construction of a bridge.

Kura said the road will be closed from March 3 to May 3.

The 27km bypass, which is being expanded into a dual carriageway for Sh12.5 billion, is expected to open to the public in June.

“Kura wished to notify the public that a section of the Eastern Bypass at the Kangundo Road junction overpass will be closed for bridge construction from March 3, 2022, to May 3, 2022,” reads the notice.

As a result, motorists heading to Embakasi will be diverted to the slip road below the overpass.

Kura urged motorists and pedestrians to be careful when approaching the section and strictly follow diversions as guided by traffic signs and traffic marshals on site.

“We request the public to be patient as we work to improve road safety and enhance urban mobility,” the agency stated.

The government is expanding the road into a modern four-lane dual carriageway.

Reducing travel times

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the project includes building five major vehicular crossings involving bridges, and a six-lane dual carriageway on the busy sections of the road.

“The Eastern Bypass plays a major role in directing traffic away from the Nairobi CBD, and reducing travel times in and around Nairobi,” Mr Macharia said.

The road, which is 30 per cent complete, starts at City Cabanas on Mombasa Road, linking motorists through Ruai towards Ruiru and passing over Thika Road to Ruaka, where it joins the Northern Bypass.

“Construction works have progressed at an impressive rate and the project is now at 30 per cent completion. We expect that the new dual carriageway will be substantially completed by June 2022,” he said.

He added that the government was easing the movement of traffic on the key road that links Mombasa Road to Thika Road and stretches through busy centres such as City Cabanas, Pipeline, Utawala and Ruiru. The contractor is China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

The Eastern Bypass was built as a single carriageway, but since it was completed in 2014, considerable urbanisation and commerce have emerged along its corridor, raising traffic volumes significantly.