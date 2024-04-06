Wall collapses in Westlands after heavy rains

Residents living in Java Court, Anfield Road, narrowly escaped tragedy on Friday after a wall collapsed, causing an electricity pole to fall.

According to locals, the building had been stopped by the National Construction Authority (NCA), but construction workers had continued with the development.

The construction workers were lucky as no one was injured in the incident.

Mr Abdisalan Adan, the owner of the wall, told Nation.Africa that he had to move out of his house because of the danger, as it had already developed cracks.

"I was inside the compound discussing with the caretaker when the wall collapsed," Mr Adan said, adding that the structure posed a danger to his family.

CCTV footage shows the wall collapsing before the electrical poll also went down.

The Nation contacted Mr Maurice Aketch, the head of the National Construction Authority (NCA), who said he was sending officials to the site.